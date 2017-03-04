Woman pulled from submerged car in Connecticut river dies

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a woman has died after her car plunged off an embankment and into a river in Groton.

A witness called police Friday afternoon after spotting the partially-submerged vehicle in the water on Thames River.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded along with state officials. Police said the unidentified woman had been in the water for about an hour before divers reached her.

The woman was brought to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)