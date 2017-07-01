PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Providence say a man was shot and killed as he was heading home from a nightclub in the city.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after the man left the Noah Lounge. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Devin Burney, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators said Saturday that a person of interest was in custody.

At an emergency meeting, the city’s Board of Licenses ordered the club closed for 72 hours pending a full hearing Monday at City Hall.

