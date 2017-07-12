Local sports teams among world’s most valuable, according to Forbes list

Forbes has released its annual list of the world’s most valuable sports franchises, and as is typically the case, Boston’s sports teams are highly ranked.

The New England Patriots check in as the most valuable local franchise, coming in at No. 6 overall on the list with an estimated valuation of $3.4 billion, up 6 percent from last year.

The franchise’s added value is due in large part to the team’s thrilling fifth Super Bowl victory, winning an overtime thriller over the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year.

The Patriots were also ranked the second-most-valuable NFL franchise behind the Dallas Cowboys.

The Boston Red Sox are ranked No. 17 among sports franchises with an estimated value of $2.7 billion, slightly more than the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

The Boston Celtics are ranked No. 30 with an estimated value of $2.2 billion.

No NHL team made the top 50 list.

The Cowboys were ranked the world’s most valuable sports franchise at $4.2 billion, followed by the New York Yankees, Manchester United soccer club, Barcelona soccer club, and Real Madrid soccer club.

In total, 29 of the 32 NFL teams made the top 50.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)