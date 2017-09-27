(WHDH) — Sports Illustrated addressed the National Anthem controversy with its new cover.

The cover features Cleveland Cavaliers’ Lebron James, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell among a handful of other sports stars all linking arms.

The headline: A Nation Divided – Sports United.

President Donald Trump has weighed in repeatedly to say that players should stand for the anthem or be fired for their defiance.

