Soggy, But Near Normal

We’ve got a soggy, foggy & somewhat chilly spring day this Monday. Light freezing rain will cause concern for slick spots through mid-morning, mainly NW of 495. In addition to slick spots, Southern New England can expect reduced visibility with patchy fog (and reduced visibility as we continue to see wet weather today).

Freezing rain and plain old rain showers stay light through most of the AM commute.

By the mid-morning hours rain becomes more steady, and you’re going want the rain gear nearby all the way through the evening commute.

Patchy fog and scattered rain showers linger into the evening commute, which could slow things down on the roadways. Rain does taper off into the evening commute, and by 7PM we’re mostly dry with the chance for some patchy drizzle.

Another round of moisture makes its way into Southern New England tomorrow. Most of tomorrow’s wet weather debutes by the afternoon, and becomes more steady especially through Tuesday night.

If you’re not loving the soggy Monday/Tuesday, we’ve got sunshine, seasonable (albeit breezy) weather for Wednesday & Thursday.

Grab your rain gear and some extra layers!

~Wren