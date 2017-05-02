A Cool & Rainy Start, A Warm Finish!

We’ve seen a wide range of temperatures across southern New England this morning with temps in the 50’s and 60’s across the south coast to the lower to mid 40’s across the Boston Metro area and into southern New Hampshire thanks to a “very” slow moving warm front. Grab that rain jacket and umbrella as you make your way out the door because we’ll continue to see showers and thunderstorms moving through the area through the mid morning with the threat diminishing by noontime.

This afternoon will feel a lot more like Spring as warmer temperatures arrive with highs ranging from the upper 60’s to lower 70’s…but don’t put away that rain jacket and umbrella too fast because we’ll continue to see the risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm through the mid afternoon. Drier conditions arrive by this evening.

Today will certainly be the warmest day of the work week with highs in the low 70’s. Turning cooler, but seasonable Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure settles over the area. Temps drop into the 50’s Friday with the arrival of more rain.

Heading to the Sox game tonight? Looks like a perfect night to play ball! It’ll be a bit breezy with temps starting out in the mid to upper 60’s at first pitch and dropping into the mid 50’s by game’s end. The good news, it’s looking dry!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

~David