Chilly Pattern Ahead

Today was a rare day this fall—–rather chilly! Adding to that fall feel was the slate grey sky that developed by midday and afternoon. Those clouds are tied to a weak storm scooting just south of New England later this evening. Map here shows more:



The storm is not a powerhouse but will bring some light rain to southern New England tonight and into early tomorrow morning. While the storm is not a beast it actually does have some cold air to play with. Enough cold air that some snow is possible tonight….wait, what? Ha….yeah…getting to be that time of year but this chance is only confined to highest elevations in southern New England. One of our computer models spells out the threat better than I could (or will):



That is a forecasted radar simulation for the region around 9pm….the green is light rain but that pink-purple-white is snow…located out in the Berkshires, Monadnock Region and even into portions of northern Worcester county. From about that time until midnight there may be some snow–not enough to stick to roads (still too warm) but perhaps a sugar coating on grassy surfaces. Now look at the forecasted radar after midnight:



Shows over folks…well winter show that is, we’ll still have some light rain happening at that time and that light rain lingers into early tomorrow morning and then High Pressure builds into the region by afternoon bringing the sunshine back. Despite the sunshine, it’s another cool day with temps only in the upper 40s. Thursday is similar with sunny skies and seasonably cool temps—near 50. Still looks like our first bout of arctic air is heading this way for Friday and Saturday as the jet stream buckles big time:



High temps each day only in the 30s with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Yowza.

~JR