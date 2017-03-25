Cool With Some Drops

So close, yet so far away. While 70s greet many folks today across southern PA to southern NJ, most of southern New England is stuck in the 40s for the next few days. As close as that mild air is, it’s awfully tough to get it in here with high pressure parked to our north and a chilly, dense air mass draining into southern New England. Not only do we have the chill, but we’ll have some rain too.

Most of the rain this weekend falls today, with periodic light rain becoming more of a consistent light rain early to mid afternoon. It won’t amount to a lot, maybe a tenth of an inch or so, but it’s enough to give us that damp, raw feel to the air. Temps today hover near 40 with the patchy light rain. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few sleet pellets, wet snow flakes mixed in across northern MA/southern NH either.





We’ll dry out this evening and even allow for some breaks of sun tomorrow morning before clouds fill back in.



While much of Sunday is cool and dry, a few late-day sprinkles/shower is possible, but rain amounts would be limited. A better chance of showers with 0.50-0.75″ of water arrives Monday as temps once again are stuck in the 40s.

While the 70s to our south won’t show up anytime soon, some 50s to near 60 degrees reading pop up by Tuesday and Wednesday. While Tuesday may offer showers late-day or at night, Wednesday-Friday look dry.

Have a good weekend!

