Delayed But Not Denied

Yes..it will warm up….yes, the sun will return…no today is not a preview of our summer. Granted, high temps today across the nation do suggest an unfairness of sorts…



Heck…even Bangor Maine was warmer than we were today! A storm east of New England is the reason for the cool, raw air as well as the 1-2″ of rain. That storm fades away overnight and that rain will follow suit. High Pressure settles into southern New England for the next couple of days and while the temps aren’t screaming warmth or heat, at least it will be better than today…



…at least that sun will shine…..some great weather for the Jimmy Fund’s Scooperbowl in City Hall Plaza!

Friday, we’ll watch an ocean storm just graze us during the day with clouds & some showers (especially along the coast Friday Morning) but improving weather for the weekend…and also a warming trend as the jet stream will take on this look…



That look should be able to send temps into the 70s by Saturday and 80s for Sunday & beyond.

~JR