Dry to Downpours & Wind

Chalk up another one! Yesterday was a beautiful late August, I mean October day, as highs reached in the upper 70s to lower 80s for many. While no record fell (Boston’s record was 82), it certainly was well above the averages for this time of year.



Today, we continue the theme of dry weather with sunshine and thin clouds kicking off this Sunday morning. Temps inland today once again warm well into the 70s, however, along the coastline, we’ll be cooler. The coastal temp forecast is a bit of a challenge this afternoon as an onshore breeze kicks in, and perhaps drags in some low clouds/marine layer late in the day. Overall, I’d expect around late morning/midday for coastal temps to near 70 then fade back into the 60s this afternoon with a freshening onshore wind. Perhaps even some low 60s at the shores by late afternoon. Some low clouds likely form overnight tonight with lows in the 40s to low 50s.



After some low clouds start the day, breaks of sun Monday once again warm us into the low to mid 70s. Monday looks to be dry with some increasing humidity by the afternoon.

It’s our mid-week pattern that will deliver quite the shot of rain and wind to the area. Yes, beneficial rain, but at the same time, a narrow channel of downpours may produce some localized street flooding late Tuesday night and Wednesday. All and all, I’d expect a general 1.5-3″ to fall across southern New England from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday morning. Inevitably, a few spots may over/under achieve pending timing of front and placement of waves of low pressure that ride along it, but we’ll fine tune those details as we get closer to the event. The strongest winds will line up from late Tuesday to early Wednesday, with gusts 30-40mph widespread, and perhaps a few 50mph gusts near the coast (especially the south coast of New England). Behind this storm, it’ll dry out to end the weekend, and perhaps stay dry through next weekend.



Have a good Sunday and Go Pats!!!!



@clamberton7 -twitter