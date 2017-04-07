Drying out and warming up

The drought has run its course and needed to end. While not official, I think it’s on life support. Check this out:



That’s just about ideal for wiping out a drought–granted, a bit too much in 3 weeks time as we have seen some minor river (nuisance) flooding the past couple of days but this kind of water in the ground right as the growing season is about to take off is great! Look for a quick green-up once we warm up…and we will!

High Pressure will be with us for several days which will ensure dry weather and sunshine–first just partly tomorrow then mostly sunny for several days after and the location of that high will control our temps. Tomorrow, the High is to our west which will keep things somewhat cooler than normal (53) but on Sunday the High Pressure will shift to the southwest of New England:



That will send temps into the low & mid 60s with abundant sunshine. At the risk of sounding like Chandler Bing…Could it BE any better? Actually, yes…yes it could. More sunshine on Monday & Tuesday of next week will send temps into the 70s & 80s! Even on Wednesday & Thursday, the numbers will still be above normal. Spring. Of course, all this warm weather means allergies sufferers will feel the effects in ways the rest of us won’t:



Enjoy the sun & warmer temps over the next few days–much deserved after this 6 week strectch of cold & rainy (snowy too) weather.

Peace.

~JR