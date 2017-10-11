Fall? Is That You?!

It kinda, sorta, almost felt like fall this afternoon! That hasn’t happened very much this year…some years are quite chilly and others…not so much…



We are coming up on the halfway point of meteorological fall (Sep 1-Nov 30th) and to date, this year is the 4th warmest on record. Also a bit unusual considering those other falls on that list were El Nino years and this is a La Nina year. In the short term, no long lasting cold in store but the cool snaps gradually become cooler and last longer. We have a cool burst of air inbound as I type:



Temps today were cooler than yesterday but by cooler really just closer to normal (63). They will be even cooler tomorrow as most towns along the coast stay in the upper 50s for afternoon highs while locations farther inland reach the low 60s….all while basking in full October sunshine. Friday is similar but just like that, the cool retreats and makes way for another warm-up this weekend. High Pressure slips east of New England this weekend and that means a southwest flow of air from the Ohio Valley sends temps into the 70s both weekend days:



The milder comes with a price…..small price. A few more clouds, a little more humidity and just an isolated shower/sprinkle each day. Another bubble of cool, crisp fall air arrives by middle of next week.

~JR