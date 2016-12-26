Freezing Rain to Fifty Degrees

Through the evening, there’s still the chance for some slick surfaces. Temps as I write this blog are marginally close to 32° in Worcester County, points west. My blog last night had details on the difference between freezing rain and sleet, but the bottom line is – it’s icy in spots in the interior. A freezing rain advisory is still in effect outside of 495 through 11pm tonight. Inside of 495, temps haven’t strayed much from our highs today; still in the mid to upper 30s in most spots… We’re not concerned about ice here. In fact, the threat for ice comes to an end for all of us within the next few hours as temps rise into the overnight. By morning, most of us are in the low 50s!!

As temps rise overnight, we’ll also get some scattered showers. It’s not a lot of rain on the way; only about 0.10″ to 0.25″ for most. And again, with milder air moving in, we’re talking about just plain rain.

My husband watched my forecast last night and said today, “We should go for a run tomorrow because it’s going to be so warm!” I quickly shut him down… because along with the mild temps will come a strong southerly wind. Winds out of the SSW will be between 15-25mph with gusts up to 45mph possible for SE Mass. A wind advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight through midday tomorrow: Some may enjoy running with the wind at their back. I do not, because I know eventually I’m going to have to turn around.

We’re dry for the rest of Tuesday (after a slight chance of a lingering early morning shower) and we’re dry and seasonable for Wednesday. Past that, we turn our attention to Thursday, when we could see the first nor’easter of the season. I hesitate to say “nor’easter” too much, because I do believe it can cause a lot of premature panic. However, the potential is there for strong winds out of the NE and a messy wintry-mix on Thursday. With that said, we have a couple of days to nail down track and intensity. For now, it looks like a wintry mix with snow likely N & W of 495, and rain likely for SE Mass. There will likely be a changeover from snow to rain between the two, but exactly where and when and HOW MUCH – all TBD. Stay tuned! – Breezy