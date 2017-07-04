Happy Independence Day…Sincerely Mother Nature

Mother Nature is pulling out all the stops this Independence Day. But really, your 4th looks to be one of the nicest days we’ve seen this summer! Temperatures this morning are cool, crisp and comfortable in the upper-50s and low-60 for most of us. Dewpoints are low, and your Frizz Factor, won’t be a factor at all today! We keep the sunshine on tap today with highs in the low to mid-80s. We do manage a sea breeze this afternoon, which will drop your beach temps into the mid to upper-70s. You know it’s a fantastic forecast when your biggest weather concerns today look to be reapplying that SPF! The sun’s rays are intense this time of year,and we’re looking at a UV Index reading of 9 today, at a high level today.

Clear skies & low humidity tonight will make for a dazzling fireworks forecast!!! Temperatures will be a tad brisk, so you may want to bring some extra layers along with you.

For a full list of events tomorrow click this link.

Dewpoints stay in a very comfortable range tomorrow, and high pressure stays with us as well, keeping the sunshine on board for the Bay State. Temperatures will be seasonable (in the low-80s), but a little cooler across the coast again as a sea breeze develops Wednesday afternoon.

Happy 4th of July!!!

~Wren