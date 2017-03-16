I took a chance on NC-Wilmington winning their first two games but alas, it is not to be (I have UCLA beating Duke in the Finals fwiw). More March #Sadness is the cold–especially after the warm February we had. In fact, check out some data that my meteorological bro, Chris Lambert, put together re: the March cold…



and….



That second graphic is telling as we are halfway through the month–the first of meteorological spring–and averaging colder than any of those 3 months. Unreal. Welp…..we have more cold in the pipeline in the coming days but we should (temporarily) come out of this cold pattern by early next week. Between now and then we have mainly dry weather on tap with only one storm of possible interest. Tomorrow and Saturday are sunny & cold with temps in the 30s—bit of a breeze tomorrow but that will relax by tomorrow evening–layer up for your pub crawls. Saturday is indeed chilly but no wind and with March sunshine, temps in the mid 30s may not feel all that bad–especially considering the previous two Saturdays only saw temps near 20!

Sunday……a storm will be passing south of New England and this storm may be able to throw some snow into southern New England. this does not look like a repeat of Tuesday’s storm but perhaps enough to shovel & plow (2″) by midday Sunday. Too early for a snowfall map but this map shows what areas have the best chance of some snow..



Southie Parade looks like some snow showers (wet streets) with temps in the mid 30s (a chilly breeze as well). More on the snow threat tomorrow!

~JR