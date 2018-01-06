More Record Cold

So, it was cold again today. Did you notice? Worcester didn’t make it above 6° – which ties the old record “cold” high temp for this day, set back in 1896. That means this type of cold is OLD… if you have to look back more than 120 years to find cold this cold.

We may have more records broken for tomorrow… I think Justin Dougherty’s tweet says it all:

We could hit a daily record low of -3° overnight. Things that didn't exist the last time it was this cold on January 7th in #Boston: 1.) Fenway Park 2.) The state of Oklahoma 3.) F. Scott Fitzgerald#7News — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) January 7, 2018

Here are those records:

Those cold readings aren’t even taking into account the wind that’s been relentless lately. The “real feel” tonight will be dangerously low, especially in the interior. This is why there are wind chill headlines posted once again through 10am tomorrow:

Someone tweeted me tonight and said, “enough with the records, I’m ready for spring!” Well, I hate to tell you that we’ve only just begun January… so I do believe we have a ways to go before we can talk about spring (and I’m not certain that I’ve actually ever experienced a “spring” while living here in New England. Usually seems to go straight from winter to summer and back to winter)! However, by the end of next week – it will feel like spring is breaking – and it may even feel like a beach day is in store. We’re in for a January thaw – and we’ll get some of this snow melted away.

If you need to see that “light at the end of the tunnel,” check out the 7on7 Forecast at the top of this post. Yes, we’re heading for 50° – but yes, there will also be some rain along with it. Friday into Saturday we can expect very WET conditions with the rain showers on top of all of the melting we’ll be getting done.

Now, just to check in on where we’re at for winter so far – as far as snow is concerned. Boston is up to 22.6″ of snow for this 2017-2018 season… So, does that mean we’re “half-way there?” Half-way to “average seasonal snowfall” anyway, but as I mentioned before, it’s only January 6th. We’re not even half-way through meteorological winter. While we’re in for a thaw and no “big snows” through the next 7-10 days… Winter lovers should not lament! I’m sure we’ve got more snow and cold to go. Stay safe and warm. – Breezy