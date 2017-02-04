Rollin’ Along

Here we are in the third and final month of meteorological winter. Maybe you’ve caught my subtle plugs for the #countdowntospring? Well, if you’re keeping your eyes on the spring-time-prize, here’s the countdown as of today:

Today felt like winter, though. While we had the bright sunshine, highs were only in the upper 20s to low 30s and a breeze added in a little extra chill. Tomorrow will feature milder temps, but also more clouds. Sunday is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, under mostly cloudy skies. We will also still have that breeze with us, 10-17mph with gusts to 30mph possible. A weak system to our NW drags a cold front through tomorrow, which may pop a few light flurries or snow showers. These flakes are more likely N&W.

Things are quiet but chilly for Monday, with highs in the mid 30s. However, I know it’s the mid-week mess that you want to know more about. This is another “inside runner” which means we’ll get a little of everything; snow, ice, rain, wind… it’s another one of “those” storms – and tricky to forecast. The timeline: Snow moves in on Tuesday morning, but it looks light enough to start that it shouldn’t cause any major problems for the Tuesday AM commute. As we work through the day on Tuesday, the snow will change to a mix of sleet/freezing rain – depending on where the cold air hangs on the longest. By midnight Wednesday, we’ll likely all be getting cold rain with this one – washing away any or all of the light accumulation of snow/sleet we received earlier on Tuesday.

There’s still some wiggle room with these details, but as always – WE’LL KEEP YOU POSTED! :c) Also, have a great/safe day of partying tomorrow and GOOOOO PATS!

Breezy