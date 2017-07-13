Soggy & Foggy Again

Ready the low beams, it’s a foggy start again for us this morning. This morning’s areas of fog are a bit more inconveniencing than the last couple of mornings, with more dense fog looming around.

Scattered showers and a few t’storms are possible this morning, but the bulk of the stormy AM weather looks to stay north of Route 2. Otherwise, it’s also a misty, humid morning….good news is there is a “but” I can add into to this statement. Yes, it’s humid, BUT we’re chiseling away at the humid throughout the day today (starting this morning). A cold front to our north, tracks southward today, and as it does so, we usher in much cooler & less humid air.

We also keep the chance for scattered showers and t’storms in the forecast for this afternoon and evening. Downpours will again be a concern, with areas south of the Mass. Pike getting hit hardest by today’s PM storms.

It’s another weather aware day for us here in Southern New England.

