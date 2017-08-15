Soggy, Foggy & Soupy…Oh My

It’s a tad gloomy this Tuesday morning as we wake up to patchy fog, some scattered showers and a return of humid conditions. Temps this morning are a bit above normal in the upper-60s and low-70s. You’ll want the umbrella before heading out the door, but we aren’t facing a washout today. Instead, we keep the slight chance for a few showers across the metro into the evening.

We don’t have an ideal beach forecast, as we’ll contend with a good deal of cloud cover today. Sctd. showers stay in the forecast today into the evening commute, as we duke it out with two different weather features today….a stalled front to our south and an upper level trough to our north. We have the chance to see some mostly light, widely spread, scattered showers & isolated storms across metro Boston. However, the greatest risk for rain stays south of the Mass. Pike, AND NW of 128.

Hurricane Gert (Cat-1) will continue to stay offshore, but it does bring the risk for some unsettled seas tonight into Thursday morning. Swells up to 7′, as well as strong rip current will be concerns during this time.

High pressure scoots on in for the middle of the workweek, and wait there’s more…humidity levels fall off again tomorrow! Beach days are on track for tomorrow & Thursday!

Rain returns Friday, especially Friday afternoon into Saturday, but the good news is your forecast looks to cooperate for viewing the solar eclipse next Monday!

~Wren