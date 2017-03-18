Some Sun and Some Snow

Ah, the wobbles and weaves of a storm and the challenges of a forecast for New England. Can we move on to Spring now, can we?

Before Spring officially arrives on Monday, we do have another storm to contend with. While we don’t get a widespread blast of heavy precipitation and damaging winds, a la this past Tuesday, we will deal with some snow and a gusty breeze on Sunday.

The challenge of the forecast on this one has been pinning down where exactly the transfer of energy from the Midwest system, to the coastal storm occurs, where that coastal storm develops, and where it then stretches out to the northeast. As of this morning that whole process appears to be a touch farther to the south and east, which implies that the heaviest precipitation from this storm stays just to our south and east as well. Any jog north, and snow intensity is higher, any farther slide southeast, and the storm brings little snow. As of now, we’ll call for some snow to pivot in from the east, create a coating to a couple inches across eastern Mass and locally several inches possible across Southeast Mass. Below is this morning’s snow map thinking. Again, check back later for latest forecast for any shift up or down.



Even the towns that pick up a couple inches of snow, this time of year, not much of it accumulates on the roads during midday, unless you can get some intense bands to form. At this point, I don’t expect many snow related travel issues along the 95 corridor tomorrow, as well as in Boston for the Southie parade.



Not to say that it’ll be a pleasant day though. Some snow showers and a gusty wind develop with winds gusting 30-40mph across eastern Mass and even up to 50mph across the Cape and Islands. If some towns across the Cape do pick up 3 or 4″ of snow. The combination of that pasty snow and strong winds may lead to some isolated tree branch/power outage issues. We’ll keep and eye on it.



Spring officially arrives Monday and for a couple of days, it’ll be near seasonable, if not a bit above. That means mid to upper 40s Monday and Tuesday.

Another blast of cold air flies on in here by Wednesday as chilly air prevails through Thursday. Friday we moderate back to seasonable levels and may even jump into the 50s to near 60 by next Saturday if a warm front can break on through. A few showers may also come with that warm front late Friday or Friday night.

Have a good weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter