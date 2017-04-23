Superb Sunday

It’s a well deserved superb end to the weekend with a ton of sunshine and warmer temperatures today as high warm into the mid 60s to near 70 inland. Along the coast, we’ll near 60 and then fade back into the 50s once the sea breezes freshen up. Tomorrow’s forecast is very similar temperature-wise as sunshine fade behind increasing clouds in the afternoon.



Chilly ocean winds and rain are back in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with the heaviest rain Tuesday night with localized downpours likely. A gusty wind along the coastline will be onshore for a couple of days, so we’ll also watch the potential of some minor coastal flooding during high tides too. Many towns pick up 1-1.50″ of water before we break for milder air to end the week.





Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

