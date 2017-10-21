Superb Weekend, But Needed Rain in Sight

It’s hard to get much better than the weather than we’ve had the last few days, and if you been stuck at work and not able to enjoy it, well you’re in luck. We continue the theme of beautiful weather this weekend as sunshine rules and low humidity reigns. With low humidity and clear skies, we do see quite the diurnal ranges in temps as many of the suburbs started the morning off in the mid to upper 30s, only to see temps rise by 35-40 degrees by mid afternoon! That’ll place many towns and cities in the mid 70s this afternoon.





Tomorrow looks good too with highs again well above the average. The difference tomorrow will be adding a few clouds to mix in with the sunshine as well as a better shot of an onshore wind developing in the afternoon along the coast. That ocean breeze likely drops the numbers from near 70, back into the 60s at the coast tomorrow, with the coolest locations across Cape Ann. The Pats forecast looks awesome with tailgating temps in the 70s late afternoon, and 60s for kickoff.





The dry weather that has dominated the weather across New England the last several days will come to an end by mid-week as a deep dip in the jet stream delivers cool air across the Midwest and Ohio Valley and also pushes a slow moving front toward the east coast. That slow moving front will have plenty of tropical moisture along it, producing batches of locally heavy rain. For us, isolated showers Tuesday will transition to locally heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday, some of those downpours accompanied by gusty southerly winds too. Rain totals across New England likely fall in the 1-3″ range. While much of it beneficial, we’ll watch the potential of some localized street flooding if downpours linger over any one location too long. Something to keep an eye one next week.



Until then, enjoy the weekend weather! Go Pats!!!!!!!!!!!

