The More The Merrier…

Hello folks—-JR here. I’d like to introduce you to someone this evening here in the blogosphere. His name is David Bagley (his twitter handle is @DavidBsWeather . He is our morning weather producer, helping to make our weather graphics each day. David is a local guy that graduated from UMASS-Lowell in 2015. Long story short—he is legit when it comes to New England weather, climate and all things earth science. David will be pinch-hitting for us from time to time writing the blog. So without further adieu…..take it away David!–

Thanks so much JR and it’s certainly an honor to be part of such a great weather team here at 7News!

January has certainly been on the mild side and through its first 26 days, Boston is currently in 11th place for warmest all time! So far this month, Boston’s average temperature is running just over 6 degrees above normal. We can easily say that the “January thaw” decided to stick around a bit longer than usual. But sooner or later Winter we all knew Winter had to make comeback and that’s exactly what happened today as we saw temps in the lower to mid 40’s, still above average, but with a gusty West wind making it feel colder. This was all result of a “pattern shifting” cold front which passed through the region Thursday night.

In the short term, winds will continue to crank out of the west tonight making it feel blustery with low temperatures dipping below freezing in Boston, something we haven’t seen in a while. Saturday will feature sunshine & clouds with high temps staying above average in the lower 40’s, but with a gusty west wind, we’ll feel much cooler. Temperatures climb above 40 again Sunday with more in the way of sunshine but with less wind. Overall, the weekend looking pretty good for late January standards! A cold front passes through late Sunday which ushers in seasonable temps as we start off the new work week.

Have a great weekend.

David