Wait….Saturday Snowstorm?!

Yup. The storm was on the radar for days but the track was well offshore. Over the past 24 hours the track of that storm has been trending closer to Boston and because of that we’ve gone from meh to a French Toast storm! Here is where that storm is tonight:



This storm is going to wallop parts of North Carolina & Virginia tonight and then move up southeast of Nantucket during the day tomorrow. Here are some thoughts on the storm:



Needless to say, a snowy Saturday afternoon & evening will lead to poor travel around the metro and especially along the South Shore/Coast/Cape. It’s a light & fluffy snow for most of us (wetter snow Hyannis-Chatham) so a lot of blowing/drifting snow along the coast with north & northeast winds 25-40 mph (no coastal concerns tho). As for snow potential..pics are better than words:

Storm eases a bit after 7pm but isn’t fully out of our hair until well after midnight Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday but the cold hangs tight. Morning temps in the low teens and afternoon highs only in the low 20s. Some great fresh snow for sledding, skiing tho! Layer up!

