Weekend Forecast and Jose Update

Let’s get the weekend forecast out of the way first, shall we? This morning, we start with lots of clouds and areas of fog thanks to a soupy airmass left in place. We break the low clouds and fog, only to watch some cumulus clouds build up and mix with the sunshine this afternoon. There will be the risk for a couple of pop-up slow moving showers/thunder, with the best chance for them in RI and CT and nearby bordering MA towns/cities. Bottom line… much of the day is dry, but keep an eye out mid to late afternoon eye out for a shower.

Tomorrow, we start similar with clouds and fog, but expect more sunshine mid to late morning into the afternoon. Highs tomorrow are similar to today, low to mid 70s coast, near 80 inland. The risk of a shower tomorrow is rather low, as any that pop in the afternoon are isolated. Should be a good “reason to ride” tomorrow in Danvers!



Jose update

Not a whole lot has changed since Bri and JR brought you updates last evening. Below is the latest track from the National Hurricane Center this morning. While forecast models do wobble and weave from time to time (always do), the general thinking has stayed the same. The key to our impacts will be the exact track. In general, it’s too early for location to location specific numbers, but for arguments sake, let’s say Jose does track near the benchmark (just south of Nantucket, like many of our winter storms), it’ll act more like a nor’easter. That’ll put Southeast Mass, especially the Cape and Islands at risk for strong northeast to north winds and highest rain totals. Combine the wind with astronomical high tides, beach erosion and coastal flooding also becomes a concern. The extent of the flooding and intensity of the wind and rain will depend on the exact track. Farther south in that cone, it’s a lower impact storm, farther north, the wind/rain #s go up. The time frame to watch is Tuesday into Wednesday, with rain the main issue Tuesday and wind increasing Tuesday night and Wednesday as Wednesday morning likely brings the storm’s closest pass.



Have a great weekend, and check back in for updates !

