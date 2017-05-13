Wet & Windy, Then WARM!

While this is considered a nor’easter heading our way, the northeast winds won’t be overpowering tonight. The main headline on this storm will be the heavy rain – but still not too much rain! The bottom line here is, we’ve seen much worse. I think it’s really the timing of this coastal storm that’s the biggest problem of all: Sorry, moms! Rain continues to overspread the area this evening, becoming heavy overnight tonight into the mid morning hours tomorrow. By 8-10am Sunday, the downpours likely start to taper to showers from west to east. At that point, 0.75″-1.50″ of rain will have fallen (backing off on totals a bit), with a few locations coming closer to 2.00″. With quite a bit of rain in a relatively short period of time, there may be some localized street flooding/poor drainage area flooding overnight and early tomorrow. Rivers will be able to handle the water, so it’s not a river flooding issue. We’re not concerned about any coastal flooding either, as tides are astronomically low.





Winds are not too feisty now, but will pick up in intensity overnight tonight. Northeast, and then northerly winds gusts 30-40mph at the coast tomorrow morning, few gusts to 45mph across the Cape/Islands. Then in the afternoon, many towns see gusts 25-35mph from the north to northwest. That wind locks in the chill with temperatures through much of tomorrow running in the 40s. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the coastline from 11pm tonight through 8pm Sunday:





Can we breaks this pattern!? Yup, we flip the switch next week and head for the 70s and 80s mid to late week. Let’s do it!!!!!!!!!



From weather more typical for the beginning of spring, to weather more typical for SUMMER – we could be in store for our first 90° day on Thursday! Get ready for a complete FLIP FLOP in the forecast. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms.