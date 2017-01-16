Wintry Mix on the Way

All quiet for now, but we’re in for a messy mix late tomorrow. Here are the forecast details:

When: Tuesday late afternoon – early evening, around the evening commute. The bulk of the precip with this system will be during the dark hours, overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. The Tuesday evening commute may be slowed by the arrival of this system, and Wednesday morning you’ll want to allow for extra time – and plan ahead for icy/slick surfaces.

What: A little bit of everything… A bit of snow arrives for N. Worcester County, NW Middlesex County – but this is not a “snowstorm.” This is a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, cold rain, drizzle, freezing drizzle. Keeping up? Even the areas that get snow to start will likely switch over to some sleet and freezing rain, making for a crunchy layer on top of the snowfall. Due to a NE wind that kicks in, the milder air coming in off of the ocean will keep the coastline and SE Mass in cold rain. West of I-95, there’s a chance for an icy glaze, and up to around 0.10″ of ice accretion. Higher elevations in the Worcester Hills and Berkshires could get up to 0.20″ of ice accretion. Side Note: A “ice storm warning” is issued when at least 1/4″ of ice is expected. There is a winter weather advisory in effect west of 495 to encompass the plethora of conditions on the way (in effect from 4pm Tuesday – 7am Wednesday).

Where: Snow? Ice? Rain? Here are your forecast maps…