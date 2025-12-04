BOSTON (WHDH) - A powerful new pill is giving patients hope in their fight against pancreatic cancer. Doctors at Dana-Farber Cancer Center say it’s a game-changing breakthrough.

“It wasn’t severe, but I noticed it becoming more and more constant,” said Debby Orcutt.

That constant pain in Debby’s abdomen forced the 68-year-old to go to the ER where x-rays showed what she feared most.

“I knew it was bad,” said Debby. “They didn’t want to say it right away, but I knew it was bad.”

Debby was diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Only three percent of patients survive five years.

“I just came in and started crying like a baby,” said Debby’s husband Ron Orcutt.

Debby and her family were devastated

“I had no idea how much pain they were going through. That’s what breaks my heart,” said Debby.

Doctors prescribed chemotherapy, but the infusions took a toll and the chemo stopped working.

“I just prayed a lot,” said Debby.

Then came hope. A clinical trial at Dana-Farber for a drug called Daraxonrasib. Debby was an ideal candidate.

“I’m like what do I’ve got to lose,” she said.

She takes three pills a day at home. Daraxonrasib targets the mutation that makes her cancer grow.

“It’s like a light switch,” said Dr. Brandon Huffman, Clinical Investigator for Hale Family Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research at Dana-Farber. “When it’s turned on, the cancer cells are growing. It’s spreading and what this new drug that she’s receiving is doing, it’s blocking that and turning off the lights.”

That “light switch” effect is showing up in the data. Daraxonrasib is slowing the cancer in 90 percent of patients in the trial. Debby’s tumor shrank more than 64 percent.

“Whenever the cancer shrinks, the symptoms that it was causing are improved as well,” said Huffman.

“I have absolutely no side effects from this. I wake up feeling amazing every single day,” said Debby,

Debby is back to caring for her beloved dog Motomo, sharing laughs with Ron and even hosting Christmas Eve this year.

“I’m shocked that I’m still here, I mean, not with that diagnosis. I know how serious that was,” said Debby.

“We don’t even talk about it anymore,” said Ron. “It’s not in your mind like it was first and foremost before.”

The pill isn’t a cure, but for Debby, every extra day with her family is a gift.

“I want to tell people you have hope,” said Debby. “Don’t give up and whatever your faith is continue. Don’t lose hope.”

Daroxonrasib is moving through an expedited FDA approval process. If patients keep seeing results like Debby’s, the drug could be available next year.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)