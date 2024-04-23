ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A neighborhood in Attleboro is looking for relief after residents say their homes are flooded every time it rains — and they say faulty storm drains are to blame.

Water has poured into Zachary Stiffler’s house three times since December.

“Every time it rains more than 2 inches we have to worry about getting 3 feet of water in our basement, that’s not a liveable situation” he said.

Victor Silva said he’s never seen anything like this in 20 years living in the neighborhood.

“It seemed more unusual that before,” he said.

Attleboro officials told 7 Investigates they’re aware the drainage system has issues. The city says they plan to put cameras into the pipes to see what’s blocking them.

The city also says it plans on dredging draining ponds to address the issue. A town meeting is planned later this month to discuss the issue.

