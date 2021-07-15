BOSTON (WHDH) - Long days of acting can be “ruff” work so actor Jon Hamm took a break from filming to pet dogs in Boston’s South End on Wednesday.

Hamm met dogs Otis and Teddy while in the area of Union Park for the upcoming movie, “Confess, Fletch.”

Otis’ owner told 7NEWS that while petting the dogs, Hamm took out his phone to show them a photo of his dog.

Last month, Hamm and fellow actor John Slattery were spotted filming in Worcester.

