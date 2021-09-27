BOSTON (WHDH) - Bob Dylan fans will be able to see him perform in Boston later this year.

The musician announced Monday that he will be making a tour stop at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Tremont Street on Nov. 27 as a part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from a test taken within 72 hours of the show, the Boch Center said.

Rapid COVID tests will be available at the venue the night of the show.

Guests will also be required to wear a mask while in the building unless actively eating or drinking per Boston’s mask mandate.

Bob Dylan's Fall U.S. tour dates have been announced.



The first dates go on sale starting Friday, October 1.



See the https://t.co/2JlPRa6O0z On Tour page at https://t.co/IlnO4bZY4Z for dates and ticket information! pic.twitter.com/RfO0wmSYJU — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) September 27, 2021

