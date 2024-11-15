(CNN) — Conan O’Brien will host the next Academy Awards.

It will mark the Emmy-winning television host and comedian’s first time at the helm of the Oscars.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” Academy Chief Executive Officer Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement on Friday. “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

Naturally, O’Brien joked about it in his statement.

“America demanded it, and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme,” he said. “In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan said, “Conan has all the qualities of a great Oscars host — he is incredibly witty, charismatic and funny and has proven himself to be a master of live event television.”

O’Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and “Conan.” He currently hosts the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards in 2017, 2018, 2023 and 2024. He said in August he had turned down a request to host the broadcast for a fifth time.

The 97th Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will air live on ABC.

