COLUMBIA,TENN. (WHDH)–A Tennessee woman got the surprise of her life when a popular country music star, who is also the host of this year’s Country Music Awards, stopped to help her change a flat tire earlier this week.

Courtney Potts was stranded on the side of the road in Columbia, Tennessee when a large grey truck pulled up beside her.

“When he hopped out, his voice, you automatically knew,” said Potts.

Potts added that during all of the excitement, she called her stepdad to tell him her tire was being changed by a country superstar.

Before leaving, Bryan told Potts she should probably purchase a new set of tires.

