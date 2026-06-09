BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye spoke to 7NEWS about what he’s looking forward to when the World Cup comes to Foxboro, his near-MVP season in 2025, and his favorite desserts made by his wife Ann Michael Maye.

Maye saw immense success with the Patriots in 2025, including a trip to the Super Bowl and being one-vote away from earning the title of league MVP. He said he and his wife have a lot to be thankful for.

“It was an awesome year. The way they embraced, you know, me and Ann Michael has been awesome,” Maye said. “It’s been a joy. It gives us something to continue to be ourselves and not, kind of, let the year we’ve had try to change us.”

Maye also said he is excited for the World Cup that’s coming to the stadium he knows all too well.

“I kind of fell in love with just, you know, the atmosphere of great sporting events, and I think the World Cup is one of those. I mean, you know, I guess the love you have for your country, and cheering for them, and cheering for your countries all across the world – there’s so many different fans of that sport and seeing them come to Boston and come to Foxboro will be pretty cool,” Maye said. “I grew up watching some of the U.S.A. soccer and playing FIFA with my brothers, so we know a lot about soccer and play a little bit of FIFA the video game, so we enjoy it.”

The 23-year-old also listed a few players he would love to meet while they’re in town.

“Obviously Harry Kane‘s a famous English player. He’s a baller. Obviously, you know, a bunch of the Frenchman, you know, Mbappé’s great,” Maye said. “I think meeting any of the famous ones would be cool, but you know Gillette‘s got its own team here in Foxboro. And we got we got players in the U.S. I think meeting some of the U.S.A. team would be cool.”

Despite being a fan of the video game, Maye said he’ll leave the on-field play to the experts.

“Yeah soccer’s tough,” he joked. “I always thought I’d be a good goalie, but I tried stopping a goal one time and it’s, you got to have gloves on.”

One thing he has no trouble handling is the delicious baked goods his wife has become famous for. While Drake has been dazzling Patriots fans on the field, Ann Michael has been baking New England proud. Her viral recipe videos have received millions of views across TikTok and Instagram.

“I love her snickerdoodle cookies that she makes and puts icing on top. I asked her to make those – they’re a little too sweet during the season,” Maye said. “She’s so great about wanting to get involved, wanting to be a part of things that I care about, and she’s so willing and loving and I think she’s going to go out there and be her, and be genuine.”

When asked if Ann Michael has taught him any of her recipes, Maye replied, “I can maybe throw the little sugar cookies they have at holiday time, with the Christmas tree on them, in the oven. That’s about all I can do.”

Now Maye said he is focused on getting back to the Super Bowl and coming out with a win for the Foxboro faithful.

“I think we have to prove to ourselves and the league that it wasn’t just a one time thing, we’re putting the work in,” Maye said. “City of champions they call it, you know, city of great sports, you know, great fans, great people. It’s been a place that we fell in love with, and I’m looking forward to hopefully being here for a long time.”

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