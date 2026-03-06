BOSTON (WHDH) - Are you listening yet? English pop icon Harry Styles returned to the spotlight Friday with the release of his fourth studio album ‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally’.

The 12-track collection marks Styles’ first since ‘Harry’s House,’ (2022) which won Album Of The Year at the 65th Grammy Awards in 2023.

The four-year break had fans impatiently waiting for what the singer would do next, and they were incredibly excited with the release of lead single ‘Aperture’ on January 22. The synth-heavy, bass-forward track was a noticeable departure from Styles’ past work, marking the start of a new musical era for the 32-year-old.

‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally’ is an electronic journey for listeners to dance to, with lyrics that simultaneously toy with relationship doubts and love lost.

Styles capped off the album release day with the start of his Together, Together world tour, taking to the stage for a One Night Only performance in Manchester, England. He performed the album in full plus a few fan-favorites from his past works. The performance will be available to stream on Netflix on Sunday March 8.

The residency-style tour continues May 16 in Amsterdam, where Styles will play for 10 nights. He then makes stops in London, São Paulo, Brazil, and Mexico City before capping off the run with 30 nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City from August to October.

