FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The only male New England Patriots cheerleader this year is speaking out about his journey to making the team, and the support he’s received since joining the squad.

Jeremy Greer is hard to miss on gamedays — flipping, spinning, and bringing the energy with every single snap. Greer moved to Massachusetts from Texas at the start of the season. He grew up a competitive dancer, but always had his sights set on more.

“You only have one chance in your life to go do things like this, so go do it,” he said.

Greer said he credits his manager, a former male Patriots cheerleader, for inspiring him and always having his back.

“Seeing him on social media, and seeing him as he’s transformed into being a coach last year, starting that journey, seeing him go to Pro Bowl I was like if he can do it, so can I,” said Greer.

Greer has quickly gained traction on TikTok, amassing hundreds of thousands of views on his videos showcasing his moves.

His manager said he hopes Greer’s videos make a difference for generations to come.

“You don’t know what person that’s going to reach, even if it’s an 8-year-old, 10-year-old kid, we could see them at tryouts in 10 years,” said Driss Dallahi, Manager of the New England Patriots Cheerleaders. “I think the impact goes a lot further than just scrolling on TikTok.”

From practices to primetime, Greer said the team has made him feel welcome from day one.

“I really have just gained 30 new sisters,” Greer said.

“His light shines very bright,” said Dallahi. “I think of that this team has completely embraced him.”

Greer said the happiness seen online is all real.

“When it comes to the overjoy, dancing, and the being so happy — it’s because I truly am happy,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)