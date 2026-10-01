BOSTON (WHDH) - Singer Joe Jonas, one-third of the Jonas Brothers, paid a visit to young patients at Boston Children’s Hospital before the band’s concert at TD Garden last Friday.

Among those he surprised was 7-year-old Walking Farrington, who has been in the hospital for more than six months waiting for a heart transplant. Farrington’s mother posted a video online of her son asking the singer to visit him.

“Hey Joe Jonas, I’m Walker. I have a question for you. Since I can’t leave the hospital, how about we open Pokémon cards before your concert. What do you say, Joe Jonas?” Walker said in the video.

Jonas made Walker’s wish come true, and spent time together opening cards and learning about each other’s favorite Pokémon characters. His mother said the singer also gave her son a card signed by all the band members.

“It was really remarkable to see Joe Jonas sitting in this little chair at a little table in this children’s hospital, and just being in the moment with Walker,” said Nicole Farrington, Walker’s mother.

In return, Walker gave Jonas a personalized red bracelet, which Jonas wore during his performance at TD Garden.

“I went to the concert with my daughter and he wore it the entire concert. Those things mean so much, the follow through moments,” Nicole said.

Nicole now posts daily videos with updates about his health for his family and friends, but they also caught the attention of some of Walker’s favorite Yankees players. Massachusetts-natives Ben Rice and Cam Schlittler paid him a visit back in April.

Nicole said it’s a reminder of how much kindness is out in the world. To everyone to has come to see him, Walker shares the same message: “We can do hard things.” She said she hopes her son’s story will help other families going through the same battle.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)