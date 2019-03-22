Musician R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center for a hearing in his child support case at the Daley Center, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Chicago. Kelly was charged last month with sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls. He's pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge is expected to rule on whether to allow R&B singer R. Kelly to travel overseas to perform several concerts to help the cash-strapped singer pay legal and other bills as he faces sex-abuse charges.

Kelly arrived at a Chicago courthouse Friday morning for a hearing in the case.

Kelly’s attorneys say the 52-year-old singer hopes to perform up to five April concerts in Dubai and meet members of royal families in the United Arab Emirates.

Conditions of Kelly’s bond in the sex-abuse case include not traveling outside Illinois unless allowed by the judge.

His attorneys say Kelly is also scrambling to pay child support because of the cancellation of Illinois concerts and a record contract.

Prosecutors declined to comment on Kelly request ahead of Friday’s hearing. They are expected to oppose the motion.

