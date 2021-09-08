BOSTON (WHDH) - Netflix released a teaser trailer Wednesday for a highly anticipated movie filmed in Boston featuring a star-studded cast.

“Don’t Look Up” is about two scientists who go on a media tour to warn the world after they discover a meteor will impact Earth in six months.

The teaser showcases several big-name actors that make appearances in the film, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, and Jonah Hill.

Netflix also released pictures from the movie that include Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, and Cate Blanchett.

DiCaprio and Lawrence were spotted filming in Boston late last year.

“Don’t Look Up” is set to be released in select theaters on Dec. 10, before arriving on Netflix on Dec. 24.

Experience the be all, end all movie event of the year starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep.



Don’t Look Up is in select theaters on December 10 and arrives December 24 on Netflix pic.twitter.com/hGi8PVVxZZ — Netflix (@netflix) September 8, 2021

Take a closer look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep in Don’t Look Up pic.twitter.com/DAK4mgD1tP — Netflix (@netflix) September 8, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)