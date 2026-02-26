DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Papa Gino’s announced its Share a Slice with Drake Maye Sweepstakes Thursday, offering fans a chance to meet the Patriots quarterback and appear in a Papa Gino’s television commercial featuring him.

Papa Gino’s says one winner will have the opportunity to meet Maye and appear in a commercial which will be filmed in the Boston region in March. The commercial is the first in a series of ads being filmed for new Papa Gino’s marketing campaign called Dough Delivery with Drake Maye.

The New England-based pizzeria is the Official Pizza of Drake Maye. The company launched its collaboration with Maye in January 2026 after learning he discovered and fell in love with Papa Gino’s pizza after moving to Massachusetts last year.

In a statement, Rachel Stephens, Chief Marketing Officer at Papa Gino’s, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Drake Maye on our new ad campaign. Drake’s authenticity, strong work ethic, and humble personality align perfectly with Papa Gino’s brand values and our commitment to doing things the right way to serve all of our loyal New England customers.”

To enter the contest:

1. Visit Papa Gino’s official social media pages: Instagram, Facebook or TikTok

2. Find the official Sweepstakes post: “What would you say to Drake Maye over a slice of pizza?”

3. Like the post and comment in response to the designated post before March 6, 2026, at 10:00 am.

The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry.

