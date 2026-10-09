FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been ruled out of Sunday’s Patriots game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.

Gonzalez has missed the last two weeks of practice after he hurt his shoulder in week three in the Patriots’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head Coach Mike Vrabel has not yet spoken about the severity of the injury, or whether Gonzalez will be put on Injured Reserve.

He has missed 18 games over his four years in the league due to injuries.

The 24-year-old signed a record-setting four-year, $135 million contract extension in September, making him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL and the highest-paid player in franchise history.

In addition to Gonzalez, cornerbacks Carlton Davis III, Channing Canada, and Karon Prunty were ruled out with injuries. Fullback Reggie Gilliam was also ruled out with an ankle/knee injury, and Wide Receiver Mack Hollins is out with a calf injury.

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