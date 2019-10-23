(CNN) — Sing it with us: “Rise and shine!”

That common phrase is now part of a popular meme, thanks to Kylie Jenner.

Here’s how it all went down: Earlier this month, Jenner posted a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office on her YouTube channel.

In addition to making us all feel poor, the 22-year-old summoned her toddler daughter Stormi to wake up, so we can check out her room in the office, by singing, “Rise and shine.”

It quickly became a thing on social media.

“I can’t stop watching this i’m dying,” one person tweeted.

Ariana Grande was so taken with the snippet that she offered up her own “cover.”

Now the meme has given birth to some pretty creative remixes.

Jenner is totally in on the joke.

She shared a photo on her official Instagram account showing her face superimposed on a cartoon sun.

“No caption needed,” she wrote.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)