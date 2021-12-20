(WHDH)– It was a superhero dream come true for a little boy from Wyoming who has been hailed as a hero in his own right.

Last year, Bridger Walker jumped in front of a dog attacking his sister. He saved her life but was badly hurt and needed 90 stitches in his face.

Now, the 7-year-old is getting the star treatment from some real-life Hollywood stars. Bridger and his family were invited to the set of “Spiderman: No Way Home” by Spiderman himself — Tom Holland.

While there, Bridger hung out with Holland and co-star Zendaya. He even got his hand on his very own Spiderman mask and learned to fly through the air on a web just like Holland does in the movie.

This magical day was not Bridger’s first time hearing from the heroes of the Marvel universe. Not long after his good deed first went viral back in 2020, Captain America himself reached out. The “Avengers” actor and Sudbury native, Chris Evans, gifted the boy with special items fit for a hero.

He also got special messages from the Hulk, Captain Marvel, and even Iron Man!

But nothing compares to a day flying through the air with your friendly, neighborhood Spiderman.

