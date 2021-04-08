Streaming service wants to pay people $2,400 to watch true crime documentaries all day

(WHDH) — A streaming service is looking to pay people $2,400 to watch true crime documenters all day.

MagellanTV announced this week that it wants to pay three brave individuals $100 an hour to binge their collection of true crime for 24 hours straight.

“As a documentary streaming service curated by filmmakers, MagellanTV is excited about its true crime and mystery content and wants to share and see what true crime fans think,” the company said in a news release.

Those who are selected for the job will also get a one-year membership to MagellanTV.

Applications are open now through May 5. Candidates can apply here.

