BOSTON (WHDH) - This week’s Mass Appeal is a breeze. 7’s Juliana Mazza shows us why sailing on the Charles is soaring in popularity.

Sailing a summer sport that’s easy, breezy, and comes with some beautiful views.

I’m sure you’ve seen them — dozens of sailboats dotting the Charles during the spring and summer months.

Many of them launch from Boston’s Community Boating Center

Sidaulia Lyons, the center’s Director of Community Relations, says they aim to get everyone out on the water.

“We’re a nonprofit where our mission is sailing for all,” she said.

And today, “all” includes me. And the best part, I didn’t have to buy any gear.

“We just say bring a hat, bring some sunscreen, bring a water bottle and we’ll take care of everything else,” Lyons said.

So, they loaned me a life vest, a boat, and an instructor to show me the ropes.

I managed to sail in a straight line but I’m about to take a turn.

I also learned that there’s no better place to soak up some city views than from the Charles.

Lyons said, “You can find the relaxing recreation part of it or you can get really sporty with it. You saw kids hiking up over the side of their sail boat, you saw a windsurfer whipping through the river over there — it’s really what you make of it.”

If you want to get out on the water, the sailing season runs from April through October.

Learn more: https://www.community-boating.org/

