BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a person caught on surveillance camera fleeing the scene of a shooting in the South End earlier this month.

On March 15 at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a radio call reporting a person shot in the area of Washington Street and East Berkeley Street in Boston. When officers arrived, they said they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Boston EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to the hospital. The victim was later reported to be in serious but stable condition, Boston police said.

Police said surveillance video from the area captured a person taking off from the scene. The person was seen discarding a jacket and a hat on the street before entering a nearby construction site, where they put on a construction vest and walked away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

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