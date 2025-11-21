WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The fun starts fast at Supercharged Entertainment in Wrentham, a massive indoor playground where the “toys” can reach 45 miles per hour.

The facility features multi-level electric go-kart tracks packed with inclines, declines, and sharp turns.

“Our track is unique in that it has multiple levels. It’s a lot more challenging, a lot more fun than a lot of other tracks,” said Malcolm Jones, Supercharged’s Operation Manager.

Jones says watching first-timers react to the speed is part of the fun.

“I would say the learning curve isn’t too, too steep… first race you’re getting used to things… second race, improve… third race, you really try to push yourself.”

For those not looking to race around a turn, Supercharged offers several other attractions.

“We have ax throwing, digital darts, we have the ninja wipeouts, uh, bumper cars, laser tag,” Jones says.

It’s a place built for thrills — at whatever speed you choose.

Supercharged Entertainment is open every day. Guests are encouraged to book online if they plan to visit

Learn more: https://superchargedma.com/

