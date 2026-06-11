FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of leading police on a chase through Bellingham and Franklin faced a judge Wednesday.

Dominick Revell, 54, was charged with reckless driving, speeding, and resisting arrest in Milford District Court.

Prosecutors said he also does not have a license.

The judge set his bail at $14,000.

Revell was arrested in Franklin Tuesday, 12 hours after the chase.

Police said he has a lengthy criminal history; they used stop sticks to blow out his tires during the chase, but he kept driving on rims until officers said he swam across a river to get away.

He is due back in court next month.

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