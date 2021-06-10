Zero Massachusetts communities have been categorized as high-risk for coronavirus for the second week in a row, the Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

Since the early days of the pandemic, the state has been releasing an updated map each week that shows the number of cities and towns that are in the red and considered high-risk for coronavirus transmission. Those in the yellow were considered moderate, green low and gray was negligible.

On Thursday, zero communities were shaded in yellow for the first time since the state started tracking high and moderate risk cities and towns. There are still about two dozen communities shaded in the green.

Click here to view a full town-by-town breakdown of data for all 351 communities in the Commonwealth.

