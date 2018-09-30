1 dead, 1 injured after boat overturns in Rockport

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - One man is dead and another injured after a boat overturned off the coast of Rockport on Sunday afternoon.

Coast Guard crews responding to reports of a boat overturned near Straitsmouth Island about 1:20 p.m. found two men in their 50s in the water.

One person was recovered from the water and the other was able to get to shore, later rescued by a helicopter.

The harbormaster suspects there was a large swell that caused the boat to capsize and crash into the rocks.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

At this time, the Coast Guard can confirm two people were in the water off Rockport. One person was being transferred to a Boston medical center. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 30, 2018

